Furniture Designer Spotlight: La Chance

One of the most intriguing debuts at 2012’s Salone del Mobile in Milan was that of France’s La Chance, who presented a Jekyll & Hyde–themed furniture collection in a split-screen display so that objects on each side "mirrored" each other. Pieces on the refined Jekyll side featured neutral hues, natural materials, and matte finishes, while, on the playful Hyde side, those same pieces were rendered in audacious colors and high gloss. La Chance’s Jean-Baptiste Souletie and Louise Breguet had found an unorthodox way to tell two very different stories through a single object.