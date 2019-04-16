Togo Sofa by Ligne Roset Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
In the realm of frequently featured settees, there’s a certain caterpillar-like modular sofa system you’ve seen over and over again—for four decades, in fact. In 2013, the Togo sofa, designed by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset, celebrates 40 years of influence. One would be hard-pressed to think of another piece of distinct, groovy, polarizing design that’s experienced the unmitigated success of the Togo. Ducaroy was known to describe his creation as a "tube of toothpaste folded over on itself like a stovepipe and closed at both ends;" this low-slung, cocooned style of seating helped usher in a new mode of sofa that is still fresh today. Ligne Roset president Pierre Roset says that the "creative, anticonformist, and comfortable" Togo was far ahead of its time, forging a typology that fits into a variety of modern homes. "It offers much flexibility," he continues. "It’s easy to move, robust, amazingly comfortable, and looks timeless."
