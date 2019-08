When “couch surfing” better describes online shopping in the den than overnight guests, it may be time to pick a side table with laptops in mind.

Smart Marble Top C table by CB2, $129 Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Bink mobile media table by BDI, $279 Matera side table in Oak by Sean Yoo for DWR Design Studio, $400 For more side tables, click here!