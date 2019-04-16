Product Spotlight: Woven Lamp and Accessory Design

Fear not; this isn’t a wicker retread. Instead, industrial designers are devising ways to update even the most traditional of fabrication methods by picking up the mantle of Hans Wegner (who modernized paper-cord construction) and Thonet (of the classic caned-rattan seats). To wit, consider Alexandra Raben’s Intricate lamp—whose steel frame is wrapped with coiled wire and thread—and Sebastian Herkner’s Bask collection for Moroso, out this year.