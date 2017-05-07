27 Smart, Space-Saving Ideas for Tiny Homes and Apartments
These compact residences employ clever storage solutions and thoughtful hacks for multifunctional living.
When crafting small spaces, flexibility is key in making them as livable as possible. These innovative interiors demonstrate that by taking advantage of every square foot, a little creativity can go a long way.
An Architect Turns Her Parents’ Garage Into a Tiny Home for $2,695
