The Tiny Hollywood Home of Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser
The Tiny Hollywood Home of Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser

By Aaron Britt
Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser has all he needs in his compact, 580-square-foot Hollywood abode.

It’s a story as old as the movies—actor moves to L.A., hits it big, and buys himself a Hollywood manse. But iconoclastic Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser, a Minnesota native, who purchased his own little slice of Tinseltown in 2003, didn’t entirely follow the script. Instead of going big—Hollywood land baron and Reconstruction-era California senator Cornelius Cole’s turn-of-the-20th-century mansion is just around the corner—he went small, buying and moving into a 580-square-foot cabin.

