It’s a story as old as the movies—actor moves to L.A., hits it big, and buys himself a Hollywood manse. But iconoclastic Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser, a Minnesota native, who purchased his own little slice of Tinseltown in 2003, didn’t entirely follow the script. Instead of going big—Hollywood land baron and Reconstruction-era California senator Cornelius Cole’s turn-of-the-20th-century mansion is just around the corner—he went small, buying and moving into a 580-square-foot cabin.