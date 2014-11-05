Sliding Shelves Transform This Tiny Home Into Countless Configurations

Madrid-based firm PKMN dreamed up this flexible concept for a client with a tiny home north of the city. Made up of three shelving units on track system, the All I Own House can be configured in countless ways, making space for a bedroom, kitchen, sitting area, changing room, and more. Yet as each shelf is repositioned, one thing remains constant—the personal belongings on the shelves, which are showcased in every layout.
Watch a video of the flexible home in action below.
