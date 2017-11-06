Subscribe
Gabrielle Golenda
Follow
Latest
36
Stories
6
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Pro Hockey Player and His Family's Amazing Lakeside Home
Following his professional hockey career, Cory and Shannon Cross build a lakeside residence on a pine tree-covered hill that...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Kolbe Windows & Doors
Grids and Colors Inspire the Renovation of a Graphic Designer's Pink L.A. Bungalow
On a sloped plot in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, an almost 100-year-old anonymous bungalow was rendered in pink,...
Gabrielle Golenda
This Otherworldly Bookstore in China Provides a Mesmerizing Atmosphere For Reading
This bookshop in Hangzhou, China, features an interior that provides a variety of unique and immersive environments for reading...
Gabrielle Golenda
A Brooklyn Carriage House Is Revamped With a Penthouse Made From Shipping Containers
On a tree-lined street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, a former carriage house from the 1930s is now a colorful modern home that...
Gabrielle Golenda
9 Innovative Light Fixtures That Combine Art, Design, and Technology
Lighting lives somewhere on the borderline between visual art, design, and technology—and is responsible for meeting both...
Gabrielle Golenda
At a Japanese Flower Art School, Nendo Drapes an Ivy of Mirrors Over a Stone Garden by Isamu Noguchi
Nendo cut a thin stainless-steel sheet with a mirror finish into 2,000 rhombus-shaped pieces to construct an "ivy of...
Gabrielle Golenda