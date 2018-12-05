In many cases around the world, living spaces have continued to become smaller, requiring their inhabitants to seek out space-saving solutions. These innovative interiors demonstrate how a little creativity can go a long way when crafting a space that's flexible and takes advantage of every square foot. Position Collective's Renovation in Budapest In a small Budapest apartment, Position Collective renovated this tiny space by designing a furniture and a storage system for temporary occupants that book it via Airbnb. The minimal interior features a single room and bathroom that are a divided by a structural-storage wall that's created out of plywood. To make the most out of the existing space, detachable shelves and pegs can be reconfigured as needed.

A knotted curtain bisects the sleeping area from the kitchen, which contains concealed and exposed storage units, as well as a small circular dining table. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Climbing Frame Apartment CUT Architectures remodeled the interior of this second-floor apartment to create shelving, seating areas, a kitchen, and a climbing frame out of a steel-grid structure. The firm designed simple steel grids to integrate functional areas for storage, work, and entertainment in this apartment in Paris' sixth arrondissement.

In the living room, modular wooden shelves and cabinets create areas that can be used as bookcases, seating, or as a climbing frame. Photo Categories:

Atelierhouse Conceived by Italian designer Harry Thaler, this residence was designed for contemporary art museum Museion as a temporary home for visiting artists and curators. Named Atelierhouse, the space contains wooden boxes that separately house a double and single bed, which can be folded up against the wall to create more space.



Most pieces have wheels or have modular components, so the space can be rearranged as needed. Photo Categories:

All I Own House Madrid-based PKMN Architectures designed sliding chipboard units to create multifunctional space in a single-story Madrid apartment. The interior renovation included the creation of modular living and work space in the kitchen, bedroom, and storage area—all housed within a series of moveable units.

Located outside of the bathroom in the corner of the apartment, the storage units contain a fold-out bed, work surfaces, and shelves when fully closed.

Studio For an Artist in Tel Aviv A tiny room inside an artist's Tel Aviv apartment contains a studio with two desks, 36 drawers, storage compartments, pegboard display walls, and even a folding bed. Israeli architect Ranaan Stern of RUST designed the peculiar arrangement to accommodate living and working spaces, including display areas for a collection of archived objects.

The modular shelves and drawers were designed into four separate categories based on the measurement of each object.

Studio For an Architect in Moscow Russian-based studio Ruetemple designed a plywood partition that separates working and relaxation areas inside this artist's studio in Moscow. Combing areas for storage, seating, and sleeping, the space integrates furniture and shelves for tidying away art supplies.

A non-structural ceiling was removed, exposing timber trusses that support a central partition that separates a lounge area on one side, and a workspace on the other.

Apartment Renovation in Taiwan Hao Design renovated a Taiwan apartment to include a new floor with a wooden bridge-like corridor that connects a master bedroom to a walk-in wardrobe on the mezzanine level. Creating an upper level to house a second bedroom and storage space, the family home also contains an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room that's located on the lower floor, alongside another bedroom and the family bathroom.

Behind the blocky staircase, a double-story bookcase covers the entire wall behind with shelves, windows, and even a desk.

Vertically-Connected Platforms Moving between living and working spaces, the ladders and stairs in this apartment vertically connect platforms inserted in a single tall, narrow space. A steel ladder on the side wall connects to a mezzanine study, where a sleeping area is tucked beneath. Steps from the entrance lobby lead to the kitchen, where more stairs lead down to the central living area on the opposite side.

Finished in white, the walls, the floors, and ceiling are contrasted by only splashes of color from sparsely-placed furniture and framed artworks.

PISO SALVA46 in Barcelona Housing two tiny live/work spaces, this Barcelona apartment contains areas for sleep, work, relaxation, and hygiene with a shared central kitchen, dining, and living area. Created as "an experiment in shared micro living," Miel Arquitectos and Studio P10 positioned both units at either end of the narrow space, making ample use of the existing windows for natural light.

This Barcelona apartment features raised platforms throughout, creating unexpected and efficient living and storage spaces.

1970s Flat in Florence Architect Silvia Allori renovated a 1970s flat in Florence to build her own home and workspace featuring integrated furniture, storage walls, and platforms to maximize the space. In the central living area, a panel folds down from the wall to form a table and reveal a bookshelf, while built-in sofas can be converted into beds.