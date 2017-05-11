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All Photos/windows/material : metal/window type : single hung

Windows Metal Single Hung Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Cozy on up to the bespoke bar and enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail with views of Antwerp.
The bar at August is a luxe, comfortable setting in which to relax after work or to enjoy a drink with friends on the weekend.
To say more precisely, something was disturbing it. Before the final version of Grey House there was a pretty banal skeleton with small symmetrical window frames.
By resisting the urge to fill every inch of the tiny house, the team retains a spacious feel.
In London’s Greenwich Peninsula—a part of London's undergoing cultural facelift—boutique real estate brand Aucoot and the team from UK magazine Cereal styled this 1,793-square-foot, three-bedroom penthouse apartment, transforming it into a simple, yet stunning home.