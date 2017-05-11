Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/windows/material : metal/window type : sliding

Windows Metal Sliding Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
Living and leisure room
Openings in the slats connect to the apartment’s HVAC system. “The wooden panels between the living room and the master suite hides all the air conditioning equipment and can be opened anytime,” says the firm.
The stretch of windows on this wall is over 42 feet long. An Atollo table lamp sits on the counter.
The secondary, internal facade of glass can be opened and closed with large sliding glass doors. Bedrooms contain minimal furniture that is produced as prefabricated sections that are then inserted into the frame created by the steel structure.
The lower level is clad in locally sourced stone. The punched windows feature weathered steel accents.
Miguel Angel Aragonés is seen in the cantilevered second-floor bedroom that overlooks the rear courtyard.
While modern in style, Heva channels the beauty of nature.
The colored lights in the home change from warm honey hues to deep reds to light blues and purples.
Two large sliding doors centered with the tasting room bar bring the vineyard into the space, while also serving as a passive cooling system in the summer when used in tandem with the upper clerestory windows.
The home's wood-clad facade reinforces the impression of a singular architectural object rooted in the landscape.
Interior walls and ceilings are plasterboard with a paint finish.
Milgard sliding doors were added with the future in mind. “We really wanted it to feel big since we planned to live in it full-time,” Brian says.
Walls of operable glass by Fleetwood create a seamless flow between the indoors and out.
pool
A binary play of considered honey and gray tones strongly reference the exterior yellow brick and gray metal of the two distinct structures.
Relation between exterior and interior spaces
Main Bedroom
The mashrabiyah insuring intimacy and heat protection
The architects installed Luxal aluminum glazing, which allows the interior space to be flooded with natural light. In addition, the floor-to-ceiling windows are perfectly positioned to frame the breathtaking views over North London and Alexandra Palace.
With his son, William, watching, architect Noah Walker tries out the floor-to-ceiling Schüco glass doors he integrated into a guesthouse he designed off an existing barn for Nathan Frankel, an amateur violinist, in Beverly Hills, California. The new portion features an open living-dining area. See more glass houses we love!
Kathrin is also a stained glass artist and this piece is from her collection called Bands of Color.
Front facade in snow
The stairwell leading from the living areas on the ground level, up to the upper level bedroom.
While the homeowners and their guests have plenty of opportunities to view the outdoors, thanks in large part to windows and doors by Alumilex, an abundance of cedars offers privacy from the outside looking in. “We wanted to cut the least amount of trees,” Tremblay said.
Sliding bamboo panels on the west side of the house can be adjusted to provide shade during the later part of the day.
The living room
Pierre Minassian's contemporary latticework
the modern facade
An enormous boulder blocks views of the street, enhancing the sense of tranquility.