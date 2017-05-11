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All Photos/windows/material : metal/window type : casement

Windows Metal Casement Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

From inside, a view of the steel-and-glass framework behind the cement blocks, which ensures light flows through the narrow home. Glass panels open to increase airflow, and an integrated planter fosters foliage.
The flooring includes much of the original oak wood, with few replacements that blend in well and glass corners create a seamless connection between the wooded landscape and interior living spaces.
The main level houses the kitchen, dining, and living spaces, tied together by a continuous wooden wainscot whose series of half-round profiles echoes the design of the conduit screen outside.
Locally sourced, low-emitting materials were used inside and out. The floors throughout are bamboo.
A section of the metal wall can be swung open to a 45-degree angle where it meets the opened glass door of the atelier and both lock into place. The moveable wall also has a hidden triangular ceiling piece that provides a cap to the extended passageway.
View looking up at facade from sidewalk.
Detail at front bay window corner.
Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.
The outcrop of rock and a tree have been incorporated into the design of the home.
The floor panels are transparent, providing the feeling of total immersion in the forest.
Interior walls and ceilings are plasterboard with a paint finish.
The window frames are made from aluminum instead of vinyl.
Corner Window
Front facade in snow
the modern facade