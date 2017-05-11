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All Photos/windows/material : metal/window type : picture

Windows Metal Picture Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
Garden terrace
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
A picture window framing the exterior is flanked by some of Miller's collected books and objects.
Translucent and transparent polycarbonate window panels punctuate the facade to flood the interior with natural light.
Artwork by Scott Szegeski extends the surfing theme.
“The building edge splits the ocean view in two like ships do when advancing in the water,” notes Miranda. “I designed the second floor in order to flood the house with views.”
Eunnice Eun stands in the double-height living area of the McLean, Virginia, home she shares with her husband, Patrick Kim, and their two children. The expanses of glass echo and update the large windows of the 1961 house they demolished to build this one.
Glass panels in the hallway frame outdoor views and create an expansive sense of the property.
The recycled blackbutt shiplap will weather over time, revealing a grayish hue as it ages.
“All window openings have reveals formed by the walls folding into them, which increases the light refraction coming into the rooms,” explain the architects.
Olympia Prairie Home windows
Across from the third-story study room, the master bedroom is furnished with Fritz Hansen PK22 loungers by Poul Kjaerholm and a round, black Marquina mable Ballerina coffee table designed by Nendo for Marsotto Edizioni.
Plants and antique shelving serve as a divide between the check-in area and the rest of the lobby, which includes the dining area of Dóttir, the hotel's restaurant.
In the front yard, an existing jacaranda tree anchors the otherwise new landscape design.
CVC House by Estudio MMX
The master bedroom and a lofted child’s room are situated on opposite ends of the home, linked together by a catwalk that overlooks the main lower living areas.
Ten-foot windows frame views of a Zen garden built along the exterior in front of the home.
The lower level is lined with walls of glass, including clerestory windows that distribute light throughout the residence.
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
Derek Gray of Bay West Builders made the entry bench from wood earmarked for an unbuilt breakfast bar. Radiant-heated concrete floors offer a polished counterpoint to the board-formed walls outside.
The open plan layout features a double-height central space.
As a thought-provoking exploration of environment and design, this minimalist ring-shaped holiday home in Aragon, Spain, abandons boundaries and opens itself up to nature. Designed with a distinct shape and circular symmetry, the indoor and outdoor spaces of Solo Circle are visually and physically linked to the house’s hilltop wilderness setting, as well as a sun-soaked interior courtyard with a pool.
Simple geometry, natural materials, and large openings which engage with the surrounding mountainous views create a contemporary retreat to relax and unwind.
The lower level is clad in locally sourced stone. The punched windows feature weathered steel accents.
Available as a holiday rental, the house comes with multiple bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, living areas, a hot tub, and a fitness center.
The suite will be placed underneath the Louvre Pyramid.
The double-height glass is layered over with a brise-soleil at the upper floor which screens sun, adds visual interest to the facade, and creates lovely interior shadows.
Two large sliding doors centered with the tasting room bar bring the vineyard into the space, while also serving as a passive cooling system in the summer when used in tandem with the upper clerestory windows.
Like Irving Gill’s Dodge House, Zamarbide’s dwelling is designed to capture changing shadows and daylight with its minimalist surfaces while framing views through arched windows.
Locally sourced, low-emitting materials were used inside and out. The floors throughout are bamboo.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Entry Interior
The interiors are lined with pinewood, and textiles within the cabins are made of 100-percent local wool.
View looking up at facade from sidewalk.
Detail at front bay window corner.
Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.
Dining area and light-well window.
The upper section of the façade is clad in timber, and features large steel-framed windows that extend slightly beyond the siding.
A reading bench looks out to the garden.
The two-story, light-filled courtyard opens the ground floor up to the floors above, providing visually transparency between floors.
The architects add, "The strategically positioned windows capture solar gain in concert with the thermal mass of the concrete floor slabs. The operable skylights release heat and circulate cool, fresh air through the lower openings." The windows are from Milgard.
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