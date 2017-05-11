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All Photos/windows/material : metal/material : wood

Windows Metal Wood Design Photos and Ideas

Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
Garden terrace
The main level houses the kitchen, dining, and living spaces, tied together by a continuous wooden wainscot whose series of half-round profiles echoes the design of the conduit screen outside.
The master bedroom and a lofted child’s room are situated on opposite ends of the home, linked together by a catwalk that overlooks the main lower living areas.
Ten-foot windows frame views of a Zen garden built along the exterior in front of the home.
The lower level is lined with walls of glass, including clerestory windows that distribute light throughout the residence.
Derek Gray of Bay West Builders made the entry bench from wood earmarked for an unbuilt breakfast bar. Radiant-heated concrete floors offer a polished counterpoint to the board-formed walls outside.
Windows are deeply recessed into the home's original masonry walls, which are thick and solid. Martins | Afonso Atelier de Design opted to clad the frames of the windows with wood and create sitting nooks that take advantage of this depth.
The view of the church from the upstairs dormer.
Structural changes were immediately made to the original shell to bring in more natural light. The small windows on the front façade were dramatically replaced with a folding window assembly that stretches the entire width of the room. Skylights were cleverly added slightly beneath the peak pitch of the roof to funnel light towards the mezzanine, while still illuminating the main floor below. Warm, rich iroko wood spans the ceiling and wall, and also extends to the seating bench beneath the window.
pool
Custom built-in office desk are fabricated from a mixture of walnut, mimicking the same hue as the façade’s Douglas fir. The homeowners’ son-in-law, Alex Everett handcrafted many of the custom pieces.
The Bear Stand Residence offers comfort year-round, even when temperatures plummet to -40 degrees Fahrenheit during winter, or climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in summer. In case of an electrical power fail, the house is equipped with a backup generator and large propane tank.
Large windows let in natural light and views from all directions.
Sliding bamboo panels on the west side of the house can be adjusted to provide shade during the later part of the day.