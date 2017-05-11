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All Photos/windows/material : metal/window type : skylight

Windows Metal Skylight Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

The architects look through one of the skylights.
Custom shutters can close off the skylights. "It's like an apparatus. It's more industrial design than architectural design. But it's a very important: It controls the natural light, it controls the temperature," says Vaitsos. "It's central to the actual concept of the house." Adds Loperena, "Yes, because it's the center of the Voronoi."
A dramatic, triangular skylight brings in a play of natural light throughout the day.
On the other side of the porch is the guest suite.
A skylight infuses interior spaces with natural light, and the glossy finish helps reflect light despite the dark material.
A skylight brightens the entryway.
Structural changes were immediately made to the original shell to bring in more natural light. The small windows on the front façade were dramatically replaced with a folding window assembly that stretches the entire width of the room. Skylights were cleverly added slightly beneath the peak pitch of the roof to funnel light towards the mezzanine, while still illuminating the main floor below. Warm, rich iroko wood spans the ceiling and wall, and also extends to the seating bench beneath the window.
A walkable glass skylight filters light to the second floor.
A dramatic stairwell rises through the center of architect Mehdi Berrada’s bold new home in Casablanca. At the top, a steel-framed retractable skylight casts graphic shadows.
The staircase weaves upwards and around the interior sunlit patio on the first floor, so the functional zones extend vertically around the core source of natural light.
Kristine climbs out onto the concrete-tile roof deck through a hatch door in the upstairs loft.
Four aluminum-frame skylights were created on the building's original roof.