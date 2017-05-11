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All Photos/storage

Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
After: “We never would have chosen brass ourselves, certainly not in the quantity it appears here, but now we can’t imagine the kitchen without it,” explains the homeowners.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.
A Sara Schoenberger Louis wall lamp in Blood Orange accents the book storage... as does the family's prized salt-water fish tank.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
The built-in cabinets at the entry include special storage for Ryan and Rory's running shoes. (They're both long-distance runners.)
“I like that you can feel the old shapes of the house,” says Lanigan, who intentionally let the trim and fireplace “run into” the green box. Dark wood detailing on the floor reveals the outlines of the former rooms of the home.
The home is filled with pieces the couple has collected over the years. "“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Josh and Matt’s house wasn’t either," laughs Josh.
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
Natural materiality is displayed through crafted timber furniture.
A dilapidated built-in had to be removed, and Lee swapped in a floating storage unit and shelf in its place, wrapped in the original wood casework for contrast.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
There’s now a wood-paneled entry alcove inside the new front door, with a built-in bench, storage, and coat hooks.
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)
Wooden box containing the bathroom
Marita is an avid reader, clocking about a book a day, so she built this bookcase for her family’s collection and painted it a bright plum shade.
The sculptural end piece to some of the cabinetry in the kitchen echoes some of the other arched motifs. The natural wood is an anomaly in the kitchen, whose cabinets, backsplash, and countertop feature man-made materials.
The renovation of a Victorian-era home in Portland, Oregon, included updating the entry area with new storage and a muted pink hue, picked in collaboration with the client. "She wasn't afraid of color," says Stephanie Dyer of Dyer Studio, who paired it with a deeper burgundy shade for the doors.
Relocating the kitchen door and changing the windows to high, small units created much more space for storage.
The bedroom’s new height allows for a loft space above the walk-in closet; Diego uses the area for his instruments. The main bathroom is to the back left.
The Charm Townhouse - Master bathroom - cut to size 'Carrara Bianco' tiles intensifying the high ceiling
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
Lin specified the String shelving across the walnut panel wall and had it surround a restored Paul McCobb credenza that the couple found at a garage sale twenty years ago. “Almost everything in our apartment has a story,” says Kitty.
Craig and Thomas infused the surfaces of the space with their bold taste by alternating the orientation of the wood grain in the millwork veneer panels to create a lively pattern.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
The bedrooms are just big enough so the family gathering spaces can hold everyone together comfortably. The bed was built by Blake's dad.
White-painted storage cabinets are built-in to the wall beneath the staircase.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Now, there’s a built-in vanity with the same oiled white oak storage at the entry to the main suite.
Berg likes the efficiency of built-in storage to free up floor space, such as with this wall-mounted credenza with a curved detail. “I tend to think of boats when I design a house,” says Berg.
Berg floated a seating bench across a new kitchen window, which brings attention to the lowered sill placement.
A detailed shot of one of the custom storage pieces designed by Berg, a sideboard against the dining room wall under the circular interior window. The floors throughout are the main source of pattern in the minimalist palette, and they are white oak laid in a herringbone arrangement.
Two sizable storage drawers pull out from beneath the built-in daybed in the living area.
A glimpse into Marc’s bedroom shows a pop of red from a Verner Panton Series 430 chair.
The cabin has abundant storage, although there isn’t much to store. “You’re certainly not going anywhere when you’re there,” says Nathalie. “It’s all work clothes or warm clothes or ranch clothes, you know?”
The overall design balances high- and low-cost materials—as in IKEA kitchen cabinets alongside custom shelving and a Breville espresso machine.
The custom cabinetry stores and displays material samples for client visits.
The frosted glass-fronted cabinet in the living room contains shoes and bags on the side by the entrance and tableware nearer to the kitchen.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
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