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All Photos/storage/storage type : cabinet

Storage Cabinet Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
After: “We never would have chosen brass ourselves, certainly not in the quantity it appears here, but now we can’t imagine the kitchen without it,” explains the homeowners.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
The built-in cabinets at the entry include special storage for Ryan and Rory's running shoes. (They're both long-distance runners.)
Natural materiality is displayed through crafted timber furniture.
A dilapidated built-in had to be removed, and Lee swapped in a floating storage unit and shelf in its place, wrapped in the original wood casework for contrast.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
There’s now a wood-paneled entry alcove inside the new front door, with a built-in bench, storage, and coat hooks.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
The sculptural end piece to some of the cabinetry in the kitchen echoes some of the other arched motifs. The natural wood is an anomaly in the kitchen, whose cabinets, backsplash, and countertop feature man-made materials.
The renovation of a Victorian-era home in Portland, Oregon, included updating the entry area with new storage and a muted pink hue, picked in collaboration with the client. "She wasn't afraid of color," says Stephanie Dyer of Dyer Studio, who paired it with a deeper burgundy shade for the doors.
Relocating the kitchen door and changing the windows to high, small units created much more space for storage.
The Charm Townhouse - Master bathroom - cut to size 'Carrara Bianco' tiles intensifying the high ceiling
Lin specified the String shelving across the walnut panel wall and had it surround a restored Paul McCobb credenza that the couple found at a garage sale twenty years ago. “Almost everything in our apartment has a story,” says Kitty.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Now, there’s a built-in vanity with the same oiled white oak storage at the entry to the main suite.
Berg likes the efficiency of built-in storage to free up floor space, such as with this wall-mounted credenza with a curved detail. “I tend to think of boats when I design a house,” says Berg.
Berg floated a seating bench across a new kitchen window, which brings attention to the lowered sill placement.
A detailed shot of one of the custom storage pieces designed by Berg, a sideboard against the dining room wall under the circular interior window. The floors throughout are the main source of pattern in the minimalist palette, and they are white oak laid in a herringbone arrangement.
The cabin has abundant storage, although there isn’t much to store. “You’re certainly not going anywhere when you’re there,” says Nathalie. “It’s all work clothes or warm clothes or ranch clothes, you know?”
The overall design balances high- and low-cost materials—as in IKEA kitchen cabinets alongside custom shelving and a Breville espresso machine.
The frosted glass-fronted cabinet in the living room contains shoes and bags on the side by the entrance and tableware nearer to the kitchen.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">MASA Architects constructed the built-in cabinets using side-pressed and lacquered bamboo.</span>
Custom white oak cabinetry conceals the pantry and a bar. The seating nook is a favorite family spot, as the kids can hang out there and draw while the parents are cooking dinner.
Vertical elements like the tall cabinets at either end of the kitchen, emphasized with vertical wood detailing, help frame the kitchen within the otherwise large, open space.
Storage was added at every opportunity – by the door, under the stairs, and under the bed.
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
The wardrobes and bathroom shelves were made to order.
A cut-out, light pink doorway connects the living area to the entrance while hiding closet doors on both sides.
Study Nook in Bedroom
Circulations
At a renovated home in Nevada, cabinetmaker Ben Wilborn carefully matched the grain of the kitchen cabinets, and the homeowners paired the wood with modern stainless steel cabinet pulls.
In the transformation of a 1950s mid-century modern home in Portland, Oregon, metal cabinet pulls complement the strong wood grain of the cabinets at the splash of color from glazed tiles from Ann Sacks.
Perforated cabinet faces above the reading nook conceal an energy-efficient, mini-split heating and cooling system. Bleached and whitewashed maple lines the nook, while drawers below provide plenty of storage.
Home Renovation Tip: Remember to Stay Positive
A walnut-wrapped stereo system fits perfectly in the allotted space. "It really looks exactly like what you would expect in a midcentury modern house from that era," says Glenn.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
Cheng inserted built-in drawers into a niche, then created an opportunity for display with open shelves above.
The custom storage at the center of the open plan defines the separate rooms, while open sight lines keep them united. "My solution for the unused living room was to custom-design a TV lift cabinet to help define the living room space, offer a reason to gather on the sofa, and provide additional storage," says Cheng. "The back of the lift cabinet has open shelves for decor and small toy storage, while the benches on either end have seats that lift up to stash larger items."
The wardrobes in the girls' rooms are secretly connected through one cabinet door—an example of the whimsy and wonder Welsch infused throughout the home.
Steel plate makes for an ultra-low-profile countertop and echoes the steel used inside and out.
The custom storage behind the bed has cut-out finger pulls that mimic the cabinetry downstairs. "Hardware can almost end up being like a piece of jewelry," says Fowler, who likes the minimalist approach here. "It’s almost in the negative, flush with the face of the cabinet. Just shadow," she says.
Nive buys loads of fresh produce and wanted a place to store it that was accessible and uncluttered, so the team provided these open shelves.
Built-in cabinetry at the entryway ensures a place for everything is baked right into the design from the start. "We try to encourage our clients on all projects to not make the house bigger than it needs to be," says Loader. "Make it the right size, and design a space for everything."
Custom oak cabinetry by Woodchuck is fitted with Futugami handles via Pantoufle.
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