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All Photos/storage/storage type : shelves

Storage Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
A Sara Schoenberger Louis wall lamp in Blood Orange accents the book storage... as does the family's prized salt-water fish tank.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
The home is filled with pieces the couple has collected over the years. "“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Josh and Matt’s house wasn’t either," laughs Josh.
A dilapidated built-in had to be removed, and Lee swapped in a floating storage unit and shelf in its place, wrapped in the original wood casework for contrast.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
Wooden box containing the bathroom
Marita is an avid reader, clocking about a book a day, so she built this bookcase for her family’s collection and painted it a bright plum shade.
The sculptural end piece to some of the cabinetry in the kitchen echoes some of the other arched motifs. The natural wood is an anomaly in the kitchen, whose cabinets, backsplash, and countertop feature man-made materials.
The renovation of a Victorian-era home in Portland, Oregon, included updating the entry area with new storage and a muted pink hue, picked in collaboration with the client. "She wasn't afraid of color," says Stephanie Dyer of Dyer Studio, who paired it with a deeper burgundy shade for the doors.
Relocating the kitchen door and changing the windows to high, small units created much more space for storage.
Lin specified the String shelving across the walnut panel wall and had it surround a restored Paul McCobb credenza that the couple found at a garage sale twenty years ago. “Almost everything in our apartment has a story,” says Kitty.
Craig and Thomas infused the surfaces of the space with their bold taste by alternating the orientation of the wood grain in the millwork veneer panels to create a lively pattern.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Berg floated a seating bench across a new kitchen window, which brings attention to the lowered sill placement.
The cabin has abundant storage, although there isn’t much to store. “You’re certainly not going anywhere when you’re there,” says Nathalie. “It’s all work clothes or warm clothes or ranch clothes, you know?”
The custom cabinetry stores and displays material samples for client visits.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
Storage was added at every opportunity – by the door, under the stairs, and under the bed.
Study Nook in Bedroom
Although you might not be able to easily reach the tops of cabinets, shelves, mirrors, or taller moldings, take assistance from feather dusters or vacuums with long brush attachments.
Between the glass cabinets in the kitchen and the white-oak shelving in the corridor, there’s plenty of space for Isabella to display her curated collection throughout her home.
The tongue-and-groove walls are another element original to the home, and, now, newly painted white, they provide the perfect canvas for setting off Ginger's art collection.
Cheng inserted built-in drawers into a niche, then created an opportunity for display with open shelves above.
The little blue pulls on the built-in timber cabinetry were sourced from a local maker in a hue specifically chosen to match the bricks.
The custom storage behind the bed has cut-out finger pulls that mimic the cabinetry downstairs. "Hardware can almost end up being like a piece of jewelry," says Fowler, who likes the minimalist approach here. "It’s almost in the negative, flush with the face of the cabinet. Just shadow," she says.
Nive buys loads of fresh produce and wanted a place to store it that was accessible and uncluttered, so the team provided these open shelves.
Shoe cubbies are built into the custom millwork shelving in the entryway.
Rough-hewn finishes in the first-floor bedroom speak to the farmhouse character.
A freestanding wall in the living area creates a divider for the entryway while concealing mechanical systems and providing storage.
Erin holds the couple’s son in front of pantry shelving by Fischer Custom Cabinets.
Built-in window seats and library shelving provide storage and a place to sit.
The red wall cabinet was designed by August. The floors throughout the home were replaced with wide, salvaged heart pine floorboards with radiant heat.
Streamlined birch plywood cabinetry and a maple butcher-block counter forms the kitchenette, which isn’t intended for extensive meal prep. The building is a blend of "a bedroom and camping," says Shaw, which means much of the cooking and cleaning happens outside.
Extensive storage in the kitchen hallway provides plenty of spots to put beautiful objects on display or tuck them neatly out of sight.
Appliances are hidden behind white panelling in the kitchen. A built-in nook in the kitchen entrance creates a niche to drop your things and disconnect from the road.
Black walnut surrounds the U-shaped master closet.
Described by the architects as the place where "spa meets retail," the master bathroom and closet revolve around two floating islands natural lit by skylight wells above.
Rejuvenation wall hooks match the shade of the bench cushion. The laundry room's Heath tiles are colored in "Heron Blue."
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