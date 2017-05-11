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All Photos/storage/storage type : closet

Storage Closet Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
A dilapidated built-in had to be removed, and Lee swapped in a floating storage unit and shelf in its place, wrapped in the original wood casework for contrast.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.
“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
Wooden box containing the bathroom
The bedroom’s new height allows for a loft space above the walk-in closet; Diego uses the area for his instruments. The main bathroom is to the back left.
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Now, there’s a built-in vanity with the same oiled white oak storage at the entry to the main suite.
A glimpse into Marc’s bedroom shows a pop of red from a Verner Panton Series 430 chair.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The en suite bathroom also has a walk-in closet with custom shelving.
Storage was added at every opportunity – by the door, under the stairs, and under the bed.
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
Joshua shared a video of his closet in action on TikTok in December that has amassed more than 410,000 views. He admits that the closet "isn’t the easiest to use, but it’s the most practical" for his tiny room.
A look at another one of the bedrooms located on the upper level.
The wardrobes and bathroom shelves were made to order.
Study Nook in Bedroom
The custom storage behind the bed has cut-out finger pulls that mimic the cabinetry downstairs. "Hardware can almost end up being like a piece of jewelry," says Fowler, who likes the minimalist approach here. "It’s almost in the negative, flush with the face of the cabinet. Just shadow," she says.
The guest bedrooms feature numerous amenities, including built-in closets. The clean lines of the black-framed mirror contrast with the more rustic shiplap walls.
Rough-hewn finishes in the first-floor bedroom speak to the farmhouse character.
The mudroom offers plenty of built-in storage, which was essential for the family with young children. The bold panoramic wallpaper is Forêt Noire by Nathalie Lété for Moustache.
One of Ulla and Jonathan’s three children steps out of a storage space that provides a thermal buffer for the cabin.
A Ferdinando Maffii painting hangs beside a sleek, custom wardrobe.
Storage is hidden inside the wooden ramp.
Built-in pantry hidden in a corridor
View upon entry
The bespoke brass dressing room unit in the principal suite has a pivoting double-sided mirror and individual hanging slots for feature pieces. It was designed by PO Box Designs and crafted by Koorool Constructions.
Black walnut surrounds the U-shaped master closet.
Described by the architects as the place where "spa meets retail," the master bathroom and closet revolve around two floating islands natural lit by skylight wells above.
This built-in area can be used as a desk or vanity.
The bespoke walnut storage and brass hardware in the principal bedroom was designed by Tang. The lamp is by Noguchi.
New storage in the bedroom complements the historic detail at the ceiling.
A circular coat closet helps to break up the home's linearity.
Heath Ceramics tile—in shades of pink, lavender, and maroon—livens up the closet/bathroom floor.
A custom built-in with laminate accents in the dressing area is also by Joshua West Smith. “He did such a beautiful job of making cabinetry that looks like what could have been in the house,” says Merrill.
In an effort to make getting dressed easy, the Perezes included a six-foot closet on the first level in the large bathroom area.
All of the home’s walnut cabinetry is book-matched, so the grain flows across the fronts.
A small, open wardrobe space is also located on the second floor, next to the editing studio and the raised loft bedroom.
All LumiPods come with integrated storage. The full-height cabinetry is built from natural oak timber veneer with a matte finish.
An extensive walk-in closet is a pass-through between the living space and the master bedroom.
Continuing the built-in elements and panelling in the bedrooms creates visual consistency and eschews the need for additional furniture that may bring clutter.
For storage, IKEA carcasses were wrapped with painted MDF exteriors for a streamlined appearance. "The new, simplified design with the doors painted the same color as the wall means the wardrobes are less dominant," says Astrain. "This helps the room feel less crammed, calmer, tidier, and bigger."
A large mudroom provides a practical space for changing and storing winter gear.
Oak paneling conceals a utility core that houses a laundry area, powder room, and generous storage space on the back side of the chimney.
A peek inside the master suite dressing room. As with all the bathrooms, the dressing room is topped with a new ceiling made from alveolar polycarbonate. “It imparts a fun twist and provides some natural light to all the areas behind the wooden walls, except for the bedrooms,” adds Toledano.
The architects removed two small closets (necessitating supports in their place) and added a new fireplace surround that mirrors those downstairs.
The walk-in wardrobe is painted the same midnight blue as the master bedroom.
Due to the grade of the site, the front door opens onto a landing between staircases. A wall-sized pegboard made of Douglas fir plywood is used for hanging coats, bags, and other necessities. “The house is like a well-tailored suit that addresses a range of daily routines,” Cuddington observes.
The view from the closet to the bedroom.
Custom cabinetry in an emerald green hue threads through the main space and into the closet of the private master suite.
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