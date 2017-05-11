Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/storage/storage type : under stairs

Storage Under Stairs Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
White-painted storage cabinets are built-in to the wall beneath the staircase.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
Throughout the kitchen and dining spaces, the ceiling is painted in Dulux Wellbeing green. This continues along the underside of the staircase to help accentuate its form. The cupboards beneath the stair are painted in a deep blue, with circular red finger pulls. The couple’s son, Mo, uses the small cupboard as a hiding spot. “You spend so much time thinking about people and how people will use the space,” says architect Catrina Stewart. “It’s amazing to walk in and often be surprised at how pieces are evolving as the kids grow up.”
Bespoke Smart Storage with integrated Polished Steel Handles
As part of the built-in cabinetry beneath the stairs, Wilson included a pull-out bed that can be used by overnight guests.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
The custom-built staircase from the living room to the loft box is integrated with a wood stove and storage for firewood.
Jeff climbs the hand-built ladder to the sleeping loft. Both the ladder and bench in front of the sofa were made from fallen Pacific madrone trees on the property.
Cabinets beneath the stairs provide additional storage for the third bedroom.
Upon entry into the vestibule, visitors are greeted by a textured black wall, stopping short of the ceiling and allowing for a glimpse up the stair
The second staircase is skinnier and sandwiched between the bed and window.
Steps with storage that lead up to the balcony.
Photo caption: The custom cabinetry is made with bleached rift-cut white oak and finished with mirror pulls. Created by David Amble Cabinetry, the cabinets were designed to be put to serious use—one holds extra folding dining chairs while another hides a Murphy bed.
Photo caption: The wall beneath the stairs of this Beverly Hills home holds hidden storage, including an Enomatic wine dispenser and Sub-Zero refrigerated drawers.
The cabinets under the stairs are ideal for shoe racks.
Wind River Tiny Home made custom polygon storage stairs on casters to fit the angle of the staircase
Some of the storage pieces also double as tables and seating for guests and dining.
The cabinets under the bed easily slide out for access.
Floor panels open to reveal underfloor storage spaces.
A Philips Hue lighting system enables the resident to program and control all of the lights with a smartphone app.
Loft stair with hidden pull-out storage
French doors form the entrance to this mini abode.
Despite its small size, the home features a surprising amount of storage space throughout, including the staircase that leads up to the bedroom.
Canny 'The New' Arrivals / Mud Room
Under the steps are built-in storage spaces.
The Clover is 24 feet long and is supported by a double-axle trailer. Featuring a steel roof, its exterior is clad in lapped smart siding.
Photo caption: In traditional Japanese houses, clever carpenters often combined staircases with storage to maximize living space and storage.
Stairs leading up to the platform bed double as storage for books.
The net seat uses an extension of the handrail as a frame and hangs above the studio, creating an unusual reading perch. Extra storage is built into the stairs, where CDs, movies, and blankets are kept. Jersey City, New Jersey Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Pozner credits Borowski with the idea to use a roller shade, purchased at the Shade Store, to close off the sleeping loft. The simple intervention, neither sound- nor lightproof, is sufficient to demarcate one “room” from another.
Hynam built additional storage along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
Sarti is only too happy to demonstrate one of his favorite inventions: a mobile kitchen-supply box/cocktail station/breakfast bar with casters that hides beneath the stairs.
Nearly 10,000 hours went into the planning of the Kasita, which comes with home automation, modular furniture, and endless stowaways.
A new bathroom is tucked under the existing stair.
Photo caption: The base of the stairwell includes a hidden compartment to conveniently store shoes.
“Try to group uses and find solutions that solve multiple problems,” Borowski counsels. As an example, Pozner cites the idea of having the loft stairs double as clothing drawers. Though he eschewed a handrail, preferring a cleaner look, Pozner says that the slipperiness of the stairs “remains a work in progress. We had grooves, but they hurt my feet.” The pair are now looking into heavy-duty felt treads.
Stairs / Under stairs Closet
Close-up step-storage and moving divider panel with storage and usable surfaces