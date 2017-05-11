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All Photos/staircase/tread : metal/tread : wood

Staircase Metal Tread Wood Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
The brass staircase was one of the costliest elements of the build. "It was worth investing in [because] it contributes to defining the ambiance of the house in its two most important rooms—the living and dining [areas]," Chevalier states.
The stairs that connect the main level to the mezzanine appear to float weightlessly without any visible support.
Dappled shadows are cast by the exterior concrete screen and the cantilevered tread at the stairs.
A walnut-and-steel staircase leads to the upper level. Massive, upcycled, old-growth Douglas fir beams line the ceiling.
The main stair to the mezzanine level is accessed by set of steps that can be moved out of the way when not in use.
Clinton Cole, architect, builder, and director at CPlusC Architectural Workshop, gave Welcome to the Jungle House, his family's home in suburban Sydney, the eco-friendly treatment, what with a solar-panel facade, rainwater harvesting, and a rooftop full of fruits and vegetables and a fish pond. Visitors are first ushered into the imposing steel "shroud" entry, facing the timber-clad staircase.
As you enter from the ground floor, expectations from the horizontal outward appearance are transformed by the verticality of a dramatic 22-foot-tall torqued steel wall.
Alex Olson's Cast, which is oil and modeling clay on canvas, hangs above a vintage Swedish rug.
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Detail
IF House - Photo 08
The sweeping staircase in CK House by Christiana Karagiorgi Architects runs alongside the home's wooden library.
staircase details
staircase and library details
A slice of light artistically highlights the staircase.
Stairs provide a smooth transition to the lower level.
interior stairs with galaxy faux finish wall
Ulanowski worked with a number of talented artisans and fabricators to create the many bespoke items such as the staircase, glass art, chairs, bed frames, and tableware.
"We wanted it to be precision made with industrial materials, but to have an etherial iridescence that was soft to the touch. Through a long process of research and development with the fabricators, we created a finish that would do just this," says Ulanowski.
Perforated black metal has also been used in the design of the staircase.
The stair up and down next to the 3 story book shelf
Interior View
Stairs
The kitchen is situated in a sunken basement, underneath the staircase’s walnuts steps. The same joiner who built the house’s timber elements built the white cabinetry which are finished in a 40% gloss lacquer. Silestone countertops and integrated appliances maintain the space’s simple lines. Additional storage is fitted under the staircase.
Staircase-VILLA CP
The materials are limited to white millwork and white oak. “When we come home, we want something serene,” Broughton says.
Stair screen
Floating Staircase
Staircase
Staircase: View of Lower Level Family Room The biggest single challenge was in the design and fabrication of the staircase. The stair was required to be both code and child safety compliant. The staircase’s unique features include the co-planar clear-tempered glass-rails and the child-proof open slots under the welded bent steel angles. Supported by a sizable post concealed in the wall behind the stair, stair attachments are made with moment connections. All metalwork on this job, including the stairs and door panels were site fabricated forging a unique hand-crafted industrial product, difficult to shop replicate.
The staircase connects the ground floor corridor to the second floor. The small walkway separates the master privates appartement from the rest of the house.
Stair to Roof
Metall srair
Stair Detail