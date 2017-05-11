Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/staircase/tread : metal/tread : concrete

Staircase Metal Tread Concrete Tread Design Photos and Ideas

At the first floor, a water garden sits in an integrated basin. Folded metal stairs climb above the water’s surface.
Stairs
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Perforated black metal has also been used in the design of the staircase.
Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level
Feature stair