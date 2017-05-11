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All Photos/staircase/tread : metal/railing : glass

Staircase Metal Tread Glass Railing Design Photos and Ideas

Renowned architecture firm Olson Kundig occupies three floors of a 19th-century loft building in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. A crucial concern was opening the office up to more natural light; a staircase that cuts through the office’s three levels was added underneath the central skylight, which opens via a hydraulic lift system.
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Detail
IF House - Photo 08
The sweeping staircase in CK House by Christiana Karagiorgi Architects runs alongside the home's wooden library.
staircase details
staircase and library details
A light and dynamic staircase connects the three levels.
A paneled wall along the entryway.
A hanging steel structure makes the stairs visually lightweight, while glass railings reflect natural and artificial light.
A modern white staircase connects the two levels.
Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level
Feature stair
The stair up and down next to the 3 story book shelf
Julie Torres Moskovitz, who designed New York’s first certified Passive House, recently finished her first book, The Greenest Home (Princeton Architectural Press), about the first wave of ultragreen homes in the United States (following the 40,000 already constructed in Europe). The title hits shelves in May 2013. Here, a custom stainless steel stair with treads of perforated steel replaces the old wood staircase in the rehabbed Park Slope brownstone.
Stairs
Stairs lead up from the garden to the pool and deck.
There are few walls in the home that abut, making it difficult to place this neon sculpture—untitled (to the real Dan Hill)—by Dan Flavin.
Floating Staircase
Stairs Detail
Staircase: View of Lower Level Family Room The biggest single challenge was in the design and fabrication of the staircase. The stair was required to be both code and child safety compliant. The staircase’s unique features include the co-planar clear-tempered glass-rails and the child-proof open slots under the welded bent steel angles. Supported by a sizable post concealed in the wall behind the stair, stair attachments are made with moment connections. All metalwork on this job, including the stairs and door panels were site fabricated forging a unique hand-crafted industrial product, difficult to shop replicate.
Stair to Roof
Stair Detail