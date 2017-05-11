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All Photos/staircase/tread : metal/railing : cable

Staircase Metal Tread Cable Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
Metal stairs attached via wires allow an abundance of light to reach the first floor.
Dům Ve Svahu's staircase cuts through the house, the metallic tread contrasting with the concrete walls and netted railing. The architects, masparti, allowed the rest of the home to be light and airy in comparison by keeping furnishings spare and walls painted white.
interior stairs with galaxy faux finish wall
Existing wooden stair transformed into a steel/cement plate stair