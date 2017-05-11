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All Photos/staircase/tread : metal/railing : wood

Staircase Metal Tread Wood Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The stairwell of this Melbourne house by LLDS looks like it could be inside the Goethenaum.
The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
The lounge is accessed via two long concrete steps. On the stair opposite, the continuous vertical balustrade timbers extend to the ceiling of the second floor to form a sculptural element that allows natural light and ventilation to flow between the levels.
A suspended steel stair adds a sculptural element to the home.
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
Clinton Cole, architect, builder, and director at CPlusC Architectural Workshop, gave Welcome to the Jungle House, his family's home in suburban Sydney, the eco-friendly treatment, what with a solar-panel facade, rainwater harvesting, and a rooftop full of fruits and vegetables and a fish pond. Visitors are first ushered into the imposing steel "shroud" entry, facing the timber-clad staircase.
Another view of the staircase. The carpet is by Stanton.
The staircase, which connects the home’s three levels, affords privacy while allowing light to flow through the interior.
Estúdio Penha introduced floor-to-ceiling, iron-framed picture windows that fill this home with light.
Wheeler Kearns Architects used steel to construct the shelving, storage, and stairs leading up to the mezzanine loft in the Residence for Two Collectors. The client’s father was a machinist, so the fabrication of these elements lends a personal touch to the project.
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Detail
The revamped staircase blends traditional and modern.
Courtyard
My favorite photo, the stairs through the over-sized living slider
Staircase-VILLA CP
The steel stair treads delicately land atop a white brick base. A brass handrail completes the circulation.
On the first floor, a gentle ramp ensures accessibility to common areas; all passageways are at least three feet wide. “Our goal was to accommodate a wheelchair without having the house feel designed differently at all,” says principal Lisa Gray. The builder on the project, Scotty McClelland, has known and worked closely with the families for many years.
Beyond the second-floor landing, a garden roof filters rainwater and provides insulation.
Stair screen
- Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A steel spiral staircase efficiently links all three floors. With no interior doors, Yurika can keep an ear on the shop from upstairs while maintaining the privacy of her home with the help of the vertical distance.
Stair to Roof