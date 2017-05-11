Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/room type : craft room

Office Craft Room Design Photos and Ideas

Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
A whimsical playroom for the Fishwicks’ three girls.
The home features a large pottery studio for the client, who is a ceramic artist. The history of ceramics informed much of the design.
Van Dusen began making her own clothing as a teenager after convincing her mom to buy a sewing machine she'd use to reconstruct her closet full of thrift store garments. Color was her primary muse, often favoring bright hues in unexpected combinations and graphic patterns. What she couldn't find, she created, albeit inefficiently — the only way she knew how — by assembling her own printed textiles, one element at a time.
"Feeling good about your work is one thing, but offering it as something for other people to be happy about is truly something to dedicate your time to," Spellman states.
During the time he spent exploring the West, Spellman lived and worked in an old Ford van that ran off of vegetable oil. "I lived in the van on and off for two years, maybe more—I can't remember how long exactly" he says. "Most of the time it was fueled by used cooking oil out of grease traps, or other people's trash. It was liberating."
In one corner of the studio, Spellman has an area dedicated to ceramics, as pictured above.
With plenty of space, Spellman is able to utilize his studio to create his artwork and music, as well as use the area as a gathering area for entertainment.
Located in a historic building in Westerly, Rhode Island, Spellman's studio is infused with natural light, thanks to the expansive windows.
"I'm not trying to do anything new in my work," Spellman states. "I'm simply trying to do it in my own way, and I'm still figuring out what exactly 'my own way' is."
Exploring new places is one of Spellman's favorite sources of inspiration. Although he has traveled across the globe, it is the Western landscape that he longs for when he's not there.
The drawing room has a table and chairs from the brand SoLIFE.
"I have an old Vandercook Printing Press from the 1960s that is still going strong, along with a type case of vintage wood and metal type," says Erin. "I hand-mix all of my ink colors and feed each individual sheet of paper through the press by hand. It can be a laborious process, but one that I love every second of."
Heliotrope Architects created a lofty space that allows the residents to connect fully with the outdoors while at work.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
Lone, a textile designer, has a studio in the loft. Chris also has a workshop on this floor, where he makes guitars.
Finlayson's fun tiger motif is also available as a rug.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
An array of Finlayson's past paintings and textiles adorns her studio.
Finlayson's studio is filled with daylight and past work, which she refers to while painting.
Mill maintains a downstairs studio for day-to-day work, but he heads up to the penthouse when he wants a change of headspace.
A light-filled office has plenty of built-in storage.
A sloping, zig-zagged mahogany roof frames the view of Lyttelton Harbor.
At the conference area, a Pratt Conference Table from Room & Board is surrounded by the Versus chair from Article. The wall artwork is by the Seattle–based Jennifer Ament.
Rose placed a custom 10-foot-long wood top over IKEA Alex drawers to create an extra large desk with storage.
The workshop, with its concrete floor and painted brick walls, has a more industrial vibe. A Pedrera PD2 floor lamp by Barba Corsini for Gubi sits beneath artwork from Esther’s "Shinbun" collection.
Home Studio conected to Patio
With efficient and varying storage solutions, this sewing shed for jewelry artist Artemis Russell mixes vintage finds with a variety of thoughtful but efficient storage solutions.
The office space has been painted a clean, crisp white, allowing the products to vibrantly pop.
There's a sense of organization amidst the madness. A collection of scissors hang from nails hammered into a shelf packed with books seemingly arranged in no particular order — that is, until Van Dusen hardly glances when she pulls one, The Penguin Dictionary of Curious and Interesting Geometry, within seconds of referencing it.
While there is "a lot of stuff around," the busy, "cluttered" studio doesn't feel sloppy. It's like a very colorful bomb went off but everything landed in a perfectly logical place.
Artists' home studio/office with custom work table
"An integrated artwork hanging system is embedded and detailed with the drywall to establish a datum in the space for the constant hanging of artwork for review and display," note the architects.
10. Add the Protective Coating: Giovanni’s son Carlo Piccinelli dips the nearly ﬁnished pendant in a protective coating that repels stains and ﬁngerprints. The Aplomb is then sent to an assembly factory in Pordenone, Italy, where it is wired.
6. Release the Pendant: Mamadou removes the pendant, using a special clamp and tapping the edges of the form with a hammer to help release the cast. It is then left to set for 7 to 12 days, depending on temperature and humidity.
5. Let the Concrete Harden: The mold is stored in a shelved locker for one day before the pendant is released.
4. Cast the Mold: Before filling the mold, Mamadou uses two vessels to decant the concrete to help eliminate large air bubbles, then lets it sit until the remaining bubbles rise to the surface. Then he slowly pours the mixture into the mold.
2. Prepare the Mold: Ndiaye Mamadou wipes the inside of the mold with oil—a release agent—and then seals it with several metal pins that clamp the mold in place.
Although Foscarini had originally estimated a production run of 2,000 Aplomb pendants per year, Crea now produces some 2,000 per month, making it one of Foscarini’s top-selling products. The fixture, which is available in six colors, including natural gray, retails starting at about $700.
Perforations in the steel tread of the staircase allow light from the skylight above to filter all the way down to the lower levels.
A vast, well-lit single space, the owner uses the ground-floor room as a studio/workspace, but it could be used for other purposes. The room can be divided in two using full-height bi-fold doors that sweep across the polished concrete floor as this photograph shows
Wood and veined Arabescato marble, used throughout the home, create contrasting warm and cool elements.
The V-shaped floor plan allows both wings to be connected. One wings features the garage and the owner’s ceramics studio, while the other contains the common areas.
12