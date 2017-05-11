Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/room type : craft room/furniture : lamps

Office Craft Room Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
"Feeling good about your work is one thing, but offering it as something for other people to be happy about is truly something to dedicate your time to," Spellman states.
During the time he spent exploring the West, Spellman lived and worked in an old Ford van that ran off of vegetable oil. "I lived in the van on and off for two years, maybe more—I can't remember how long exactly" he says. "Most of the time it was fueled by used cooking oil out of grease traps, or other people's trash. It was liberating."
With plenty of space, Spellman is able to utilize his studio to create his artwork and music, as well as use the area as a gathering area for entertainment.
Located in a historic building in Westerly, Rhode Island, Spellman's studio is infused with natural light, thanks to the expansive windows.
"I have an old Vandercook Printing Press from the 1960s that is still going strong, along with a type case of vintage wood and metal type," says Erin. "I hand-mix all of my ink colors and feed each individual sheet of paper through the press by hand. It can be a laborious process, but one that I love every second of."
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
Home Studio conected to Patio
Artists' home studio/office with custom work table
Perforations in the steel tread of the staircase allow light from the skylight above to filter all the way down to the lower levels.
The V-shaped floor plan allows both wings to be connected. One wings features the garage and the owner’s ceramics studio, while the other contains the common areas.
Zee added a desk—a vintage metal piece that she added a wood slab on top on—for a dedicated space to check emails on her laptop.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
The desk can be folded away and the space used as a guest room.
When asked what's next in the works, Spellman describes how he's working on an upcoming music festival and concert series called Westerly Sound.
A peek into Spellman's historic studio space in Westerly, Rhode Island.
The workshop in the bunkhouse.
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Home Office