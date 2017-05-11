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All Photos/office/room type : craft room/furniture : shelves

Office Craft Room Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The home features a large pottery studio for the client, who is a ceramic artist. The history of ceramics informed much of the design.
In one corner of the studio, Spellman has an area dedicated to ceramics, as pictured above.
The drawing room has a table and chairs from the brand SoLIFE.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
Mill maintains a downstairs studio for day-to-day work, but he heads up to the penthouse when he wants a change of headspace.
A sloping, zig-zagged mahogany roof frames the view of Lyttelton Harbor.
Home Studio conected to Patio
The office space has been painted a clean, crisp white, allowing the products to vibrantly pop.
Artists' home studio/office with custom work table
The V-shaped floor plan allows both wings to be connected. One wings features the garage and the owner’s ceramics studio, while the other contains the common areas.
Verda Alexander and her son, Apolo, collaborate on a project in their first-floor studio.
The office houses the letter “U" as well as cameras.
The architect's former home holds his office space.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Home Office