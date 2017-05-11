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All Photos/office/room type : craft room/floors : dark hardwood

Office Craft Room Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

At the conference area, a Pratt Conference Table from Room & Board is surrounded by the Versus chair from Article. The wall artwork is by the Seattle–based Jennifer Ament.
Rose placed a custom 10-foot-long wood top over IKEA Alex drawers to create an extra large desk with storage.