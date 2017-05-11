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All Photos/office/room type : craft room/floors : concrete

Office Craft Room Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
The home features a large pottery studio for the client, who is a ceramic artist. The history of ceramics informed much of the design.
"I have an old Vandercook Printing Press from the 1960s that is still going strong, along with a type case of vintage wood and metal type," says Erin. "I hand-mix all of my ink colors and feed each individual sheet of paper through the press by hand. It can be a laborious process, but one that I love every second of."
Heliotrope Architects created a lofty space that allows the residents to connect fully with the outdoors while at work.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
The workshop, with its concrete floor and painted brick walls, has a more industrial vibe. A Pedrera PD2 floor lamp by Barba Corsini for Gubi sits beneath artwork from Esther’s "Shinbun" collection.
Home Studio conected to Patio
"An integrated artwork hanging system is embedded and detailed with the drywall to establish a datum in the space for the constant hanging of artwork for review and display," note the architects.
A vast, well-lit single space, the owner uses the ground-floor room as a studio/workspace, but it could be used for other purposes. The room can be divided in two using full-height bi-fold doors that sweep across the polished concrete floor as this photograph shows
The V-shaped floor plan allows both wings to be connected. One wings features the garage and the owner’s ceramics studio, while the other contains the common areas.
Verda Alexander and her son, Apolo, collaborate on a project in their first-floor studio.
Verda Alexander and her son, Apolo, collaborate on a project in their first-floor studio.
“Concrete floors, drywall, and minimal use of trim allowed for the feel of the space to remain utilitarian, while exposed Douglas fir structural members created a connection to regional Pacific Northwest design,” Schaer says. The clients wanted a place for painting and occasional freelance work, which fits opposite the room's fireplace and seating area. A Kevi Chair by Jørgen Rasmussen accompanies the desk.
Level 1-2 workspace (c)
Work Studio
Level 1 workspace (b)
In her workshop, which features a Mercedes table, an Otto lamp, and a wood-and-leather bar stool, all by NET, she creates a line of uncomplicated wood toys called Sarmiento.