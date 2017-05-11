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All Photos/office/room type : craft room/floors : light hardwood

Office Craft Room Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
Lone, a textile designer, has a studio in the loft. Chris also has a workshop on this floor, where he makes guitars.
A light-filled office has plenty of built-in storage.
With efficient and varying storage solutions, this sewing shed for jewelry artist Artemis Russell mixes vintage finds with a variety of thoughtful but efficient storage solutions.
The office space has been painted a clean, crisp white, allowing the products to vibrantly pop.
Family art room, the heart of the house where this family's shared passion of creating art together is nurtured.
The desk can be folded away and the space used as a guest room.
Silvia loves to sew and create in her spare time, which she does in her makeshift studio space, shown here with a desk from Ikea. Shown here is one of the cushions she made herself, which is done in the same fabric as the shower curtain in the bathroom.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Work Studio
Home Office