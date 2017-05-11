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All Photos/office/room type : craft room/room type : library

Office Craft Room Library Design Photos and Ideas

A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
Perforations in the steel tread of the staircase allow light from the skylight above to filter all the way down to the lower levels.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Home Office