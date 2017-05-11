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All Photos/office/room type : craft room/furniture : bookcase

Office Craft Room Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
The workshop, with its concrete floor and painted brick walls, has a more industrial vibe. A Pedrera PD2 floor lamp by Barba Corsini for Gubi sits beneath artwork from Esther’s "Shinbun" collection.
Home Studio conected to Patio
Artists' home studio/office with custom work table
A vast, well-lit single space, the owner uses the ground-floor room as a studio/workspace, but it could be used for other purposes. The room can be divided in two using full-height bi-fold doors that sweep across the polished concrete floor as this photograph shows
Family art room, the heart of the house where this family's shared passion of creating art together is nurtured.
Painted by hand, then photographed, enlarged, and printed digitally, each of Calico’s designs are made to be custom-sized for a space. The result: a visually immersive environment that reads more as a mural, with an expansive, non-repeating pattern. While the Copes recommend carefully priming any surfaces for large-scale installations, a smaller swatch can add an equally impactful accent when framed and hung, as shown in their home office.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
Home Office