All Photos/kitchen/sinks : vessel

Kitchen Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Don’t skip over the layout. “The most overlooked thing in kitchen design would be space design/planning,” says Curtis Popp of Popp Littrell Architecture. “No amount of expensive materials can compensate for a lack of foresight.”
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
As you tour a potential home, look out for a lack of natural light or possible renovations—those details can be used during negotiations.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
Cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball Railings is topped with Dupont Corian in Whisper white.
The wraparound kitchen, located at the front of the Airstream, includes a Miele 2-burner cooktop, a Dometic RV fridge, and a split ceramic farmhouse apron sink.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
The maple farmhouse table doubles as a kitchen island. The custom sink can be used as a perch for the cutting board, and a small tabletop garden provides herbs for cooking.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
A blue-green "object" joins the kitchen, pantry, powder room, and coat closet together, providing extensive storage for the family and a focal point for the living bar.
The streamlined Henrybuilt kitchen features a hidden range hood and pops of color that reference the home’s red-tinted glass.
"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
The public area of the apartment, which includes the kitchen, has an open floor plan. The floor is a simple concrete solution used in garages which, combined with brass profiles to prevent cracks, unifies the whole floor of the apartment.
A black sink fixture accented with rose gold adds a contemporary note in the light-filled kitchen.
Light wood cabinetry and black-and-white checkerboard flooring create a simple, classic look for the kitchen, where functional elements have been pared back to a bare minimum; there’s a sink and a small amount of cabinetry where hot plates and a microwave are stored. "Our client is not a big cook and often orders out when she’s at home," Hostache says.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
The large picture window overlooks the pool and spa.
The marble backsplash extends up to the range hood, emphasizing the sense of height in the kitchen.
The kitchen features marble and zinc counters, a Waterworks faucet, and cabinetry from Jerry Short.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
The galley kitchen has been assembled from a reclaimed plans chest, iroko hardwood worktop from Retrouvius, and bespoke cupboard doors made from western red cedar.
A look at the front half of the boat.
Melon-colored shelves, loaded with vintage dishes, hide inside bleached oak cabinets.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
The kitchen countertops and shallow shelf are Olympian White Danby marble. The white oak cabinet knobs are from Etsy.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
The bathroom’s plywood counter, which supports a vessel sink by Fine Fixtures, has a matte polyurethane finish; the flower pot is by Hay and the mirror is from Target.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
12