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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : vessel/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Vessel Sinks Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

More traditional cabinet cup pulls from Ikea can still have a modern sensibility when paired with other sleek finishes.
Light wood cabinetry and black-and-white checkerboard flooring create a simple, classic look for the kitchen, where functional elements have been pared back to a bare minimum; there’s a sink and a small amount of cabinetry where hot plates and a microwave are stored. "Our client is not a big cook and often orders out when she’s at home," Hostache says.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Kitchen- the flooring says it all