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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : vessel/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Vessel Sinks Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
As you tour a potential home, look out for a lack of natural light or possible renovations—those details can be used during negotiations.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
The wraparound kitchen, located at the front of the Airstream, includes a Miele 2-burner cooktop, a Dometic RV fridge, and a split ceramic farmhouse apron sink.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Melon-colored shelves, loaded with vintage dishes, hide inside bleached oak cabinets.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
The home also features a double farmhouse sink and high-end stainless steel appliances.
The updated chef’s kitchen features lots of workspace and ample storage.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
"The family are very close-knit with a lot of nostalgia for a cottage that their grandparents once owned. Things like cedar shakes, painted pine paneling, handmade bed quilts, and ceramic tiles reminiscent of quilt patterns bring those memories back. The clients' children are now young parents with contemporary taste and needs, so the design had to feel youthful," says Hope.
A large kitchen island makes entertaining a breeze.
The kitchen features Ikea Sektion cabinets and Whirlpool appliances. The dining area contains a table from CB2, a George Nelson pendant, and Eames molded fiberglass chairs that were picked up at the Alameda Flea Market.