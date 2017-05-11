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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : vessel/floors : slate

Kitchen Vessel Sinks Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The streamlined Henrybuilt kitchen features a hidden range hood and pops of color that reference the home’s red-tinted glass.