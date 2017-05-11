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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : vessel/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Vessel Sinks Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.