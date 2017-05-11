All Photos/kitchen/sinks : vessel/cabinets : open

8 Kitchen Vessel Sinks Open Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

The public area of the apartment, which includes the kitchen, has an open floor plan. The floor is a simple concrete solution used in garages which, combined with brass profiles to prevent cracks, unifies the whole floor of the apartment.
The kitchen countertops and shallow shelf are Olympian White Danby marble. The white oak cabinet knobs are from Etsy.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
