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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : vessel/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Vessel Sinks Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
"The family are very close-knit with a lot of nostalgia for a cottage that their grandparents once owned. Things like cedar shakes, painted pine paneling, handmade bed quilts, and ceramic tiles reminiscent of quilt patterns bring those memories back. The clients' children are now young parents with contemporary taste and needs, so the design had to feel youthful," says Hope.