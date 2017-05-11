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All Photos/kids/age : toddler

Kids Room Toddler Age Design Photos and Ideas

The theme of the white "envelope
Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Vietnam-based firm Story Architecture designed this 1,259-square-foot home for a young family in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7. In the light-filled atrium, a tree with a built-in climbing structure provides a unique indoor playground for the children.
Baby Max’s bedroom (in his parents' Los Angeles A. Quincy Jones house) is outfitted with a Gulliver crib and a red PS cabinet, both from Ikea, as well as a Birds in Harmony mobile by Christel Sadde and Katsumi Komagata for the Museum of Modern Art Store. The custom “I brake for unicorns” neon sign is from Let There Be Neon, a shop in New York City.
The playroom, located in the original house, looks into the courtyard.
The feel of natural materials on the skin can make a home comforting. A Colour Carpet by Scholten & Baijings for HAY, made with 100% New Zealand wool, defines the play area in the child’s bedroom of this house in Hamburg, Germany.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The nursery.
Isla's bedroom is outfitted with a metal sconce, a white-painted shelf that serves as a bedside table, and a queen-size bed, where the family likes to read together.
Emma arranged Ivy's room with a custom wood crib, a white-painted metal sconce, and a rug from HomeSense.
When their son was an infant, Whitney and her husband Adam converted the bedroom closet into a stylish nursery. "We removed select built-in features, such as a shoe rack, and painted the wood white in order to make the space more flexible and cheerful," she says. "Our son now sleeps on our built-in couch thanks to a simple bumper pillow and a set of dedicated sheets, and the closet is once again where we keep all of our clothing as a family."
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The new below-grade playroom, with its wood EZ Play Jungle Gym, doubles as a bedroom and features a window that looks into the pool.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
Don't forget that toys are meant to teach children, as well as entertain them. They can easily be integrated into homeschool lessons.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
A picture window in the playroom floor allows for parents and child to see each other, while also giving the child a designated play space and storage for toys.
The children’s room has a built-in wardrobe that follows the wall colors.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children’s room overlooks the light well with planters.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The internal walls are made from marine plywood finished with waterproof and UV-proof natural paints.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
The ceilings in the children’s rooms are partially double-height.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
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