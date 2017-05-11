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All Photos/kids/age : toddler/floors : dark hardwood

Kids Room Toddler Age Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Mehdi and his wife, Sanae, have six-year-old twins, each with his own bedroom. The early-bird son’s room faces east, while the south room is for the son who likes to sleep in. The tipi was a gift from Mehdi’s father, also an architect.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.