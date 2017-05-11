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All Photos/kids/age : toddler/room type : playroom

Kids Room Toddler Age Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Vietnam-based firm Story Architecture designed this 1,259-square-foot home for a young family in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7. In the light-filled atrium, a tree with a built-in climbing structure provides a unique indoor playground for the children.
The playroom, located in the original house, looks into the courtyard.
The feel of natural materials on the skin can make a home comforting. A Colour Carpet by Scholten & Baijings for HAY, made with 100% New Zealand wool, defines the play area in the child’s bedroom of this house in Hamburg, Germany.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The new below-grade playroom, with its wood EZ Play Jungle Gym, doubles as a bedroom and features a window that looks into the pool.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
Don't forget that toys are meant to teach children, as well as entertain them. They can easily be integrated into homeschool lessons.
A picture window in the playroom floor allows for parents and child to see each other, while also giving the child a designated play space and storage for toys.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
The internal walls are made from marine plywood finished with waterproof and UV-proof natural paints.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
A colorful playroom for the kids.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are seen throughout the home, providing ample natural light. In the playroom, eggplant-colored seating and area rug add a touch of whimsy to this otherwise neutral-toned space.
A folding glass NanaWall system "allows the clients to keep an eye on their kids while working in the kitchen," says Blaine, who dubbed the space the 'NanAtrium.' "It helps keep the kids safe and contained, and helps the family get back to enjoying life." A swing door provides easy in-and-out access when the glass wall isn't fully opened.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
The completed nursery.
A children's playroom on the ground floor.
An airy, sun-drenched playroom.
Leo's new play-space has quickly become Eric's favorite part of the home. "It was one of the most simple projects to build, but the most satisfying to complete because of the look on Leo’s face when he first climbed inside and saw all his toys in HIS space," he notes.
The second floor balcony has been reconfigured to create a series of flexible family spaces for play and work that surround the series of public spaces on the ground floor.
Sosi gets into trouble beneath a colorful grid painted by her dad as a riff on the German painter Gerhard Richter.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Kids Playroom
A lofted playroom overlooks the main living space. A seamless piece of glass provides a discrete barrier.
Brian Littleton isn’t a dad, but he may be the world’s coolest uncle. His brother’s kids come over to play in the indoor tree house, take his model trains for a spin, or just curl up on the Fatboy beanbag chairs.
Play area
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