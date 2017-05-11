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All Photos/kids/age : toddler/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Toddler Age Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
Emma arranged Ivy's room with a custom wood crib, a white-painted metal sconce, and a rug from HomeSense.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The children’s room overlooks the light well with planters.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
The completed nursery.
The aluminum window frames are by Windows by Design.
Warm wood floors carry over from inside to the atrium.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
The 3,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms. The owners, who are expecting their first child, just finished transforming one of them into a nursery. The dresser is from Room &amp; Board and the hanging planters are by Sandbox Ceramics.
A lofted playroom overlooks the main living space. A seamless piece of glass provides a discrete barrier.
A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
TJ and Jay’s daughter, Chloe, colors at an Ameriwood Home table from AllModern. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room