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All Photos/kids/age : toddler/floors : travertine

Kids Room Toddler Age Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Floor-to-ceiling windows are seen throughout the home, providing ample natural light. In the playroom, eggplant-colored seating and area rug add a touch of whimsy to this otherwise neutral-toned space.
Playing room