Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/age : toddler/furniture : dresser

Kids Room Toddler Age Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
Conklin updated a dresser with house numbers for knobs. Her two-year-old helps put his clothes away by figuring out which number they go behind.
A look at the third bedroom.
A child's bedroom.
The 3,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms. The owners, who are expecting their first child, just finished transforming one of them into a nursery. The dresser is from Room &amp; Board and the hanging planters are by Sandbox Ceramics.
Kids Bedroom
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
-