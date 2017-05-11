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All Photos/kids/age : toddler/age : pre teen

Kids Room Toddler Age Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The internal walls are made from marine plywood finished with waterproof and UV-proof natural paints.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are seen throughout the home, providing ample natural light. In the playroom, eggplant-colored seating and area rug add a touch of whimsy to this otherwise neutral-toned space.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
The project took four months to complete and has improved life in the loft for everyone. "It's amazing how an organized and decluttered house feels," says Knayzeh.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
Lawrence, seven, shows off his toy collection on a vintage Cado wall unit in his bedroom,
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
Lake Chelan