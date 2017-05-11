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All Photos/kids/age : toddler/furniture : chair

Kids Room Toddler Age Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The theme of the white "envelope
Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
To accommodate the owners’ young child, artist Rob Laskey created a children’s playset from recycled art shipping crates. This is located adjacent to the living room, which was opened up as part of the renovation to create a lighter, more spacious interior.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The new below-grade playroom, with its wood EZ Play Jungle Gym, doubles as a bedroom and features a window that looks into the pool.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
Don't forget that toys are meant to teach children, as well as entertain them. They can easily be integrated into homeschool lessons.
The children’s room has a built-in wardrobe that follows the wall colors.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are seen throughout the home, providing ample natural light. In the playroom, eggplant-colored seating and area rug add a touch of whimsy to this otherwise neutral-toned space.
A folding glass NanaWall system "allows the clients to keep an eye on their kids while working in the kitchen," says Blaine, who dubbed the space the 'NanAtrium.' "It helps keep the kids safe and contained, and helps the family get back to enjoying life." A swing door provides easy in-and-out access when the glass wall isn't fully opened.
A look at the third bedroom.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
A child's bedroom.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
The second floor balcony has been reconfigured to create a series of flexible family spaces for play and work that surround the series of public spaces on the ground floor.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
Kids Playroom
Kids Bedroom
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
Brian Littleton isn’t a dad, but he may be the world’s coolest uncle. His brother’s kids come over to play in the indoor tree house, take his model trains for a spin, or just curl up on the Fatboy beanbag chairs.
Kidroom
TJ and Jay’s daughter, Chloe, colors at an Ameriwood Home table from AllModern. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Play area
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kids bedroom