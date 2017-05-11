Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Garage Design Photos and Ideas

A curved staircase brings an organic touch to an otherwise linear design.
The unique design of the garage and studio references the curved architectural ornamentation of the main home.
The steps and exterior are lined with Finnish brick; a mix of vertical and horizontal patterns add visual interest.
On a side wall, sleek barn doors open to reveal a storage area for bikes. Stairs near the garage entrance, which features a door from Renlita, lead to a vaulted loft that was originally intended as an exercise room but is now used by Rakesh as an office.
The Baltic birch plywood is offset by matte black handles from Omnia and a polished concrete floor.
Inside the closets are items like the family’s ski equipment, neatly arranged and always at the ready.
An eight-foot sliding ladder provides access to upper cabinets in the garage of a carriage house in Northwestern Connecticut designed by architect Aya Maceda for Rakesh and Amanda Wilson.
Tanner Foust delights in the surprised expressions on visitors’ faces when they first look into the garage trophy room. The Genesis GV80 can be seen through the glass. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
A Genesis GV80 sits on a BendPak High Bay Lift on the ground floor of the garage. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The garage is an integral part of the architecture with its exposed wooden beams and large picture window. Natural light fills the interior, where a Genesis GV80 is parked. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
entering the cocoon
The pitched-roof garage features a four-car stacker, which makes clever use of an existing cellar under the old garage. The arched doorway leads from the garage into the hallway on the first floor.
Dwell’s executive editor, Jenny Xie, steps out of the Genesis GV80 into Richard Neutra’s Lew House. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
In a conservation district in London, this historic home got a modern interior behind its original facade. The renovation included a new paneled garage door that follows the style and proportion of the main door, with four glazed panels above four lower recessed panels.
At a home designed by Escher GuneWardena Architecture in Los Angeles, California, the two-door garage has minimally-detailed doors in a darker color that slide horizontally, instead of rolling up or hinging inward.
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.
Erin and Clementine get some sun in front of the workshop, which she often updates with different messages. "On sunny days, I open the huge roll-up garage door and let the light flood into the studio," she says.
Streetside, foliage and a concrete wall by artist Evan Holloway camouflages Anthony Pearson and Ramona Trent’s low-key Mar Vista home.
A Tesla battery ensures the home performs well—and allows it to pump excess green energy back into the grid.
Sited on a four-acre property atop a beautiful, secluded cove in Austin, this dream garage is show-worthy inside and out.
A balcony wraps around the upper level, providing a look down onto the main parking area below. The two floors were designed to hold up to 17 cars total.
The exclusive use of wood, concrete, and steel provides material continuity throughout each level. Wood panelling adds an elegant canvas for memorabilia and contrasts with concrete block walls.
A 65-foot sliding glass door spans the front facade, opening the main level to the outdoors. Hanging along the back wall, a custom neon sign created by Ion Art displays one of the homeowner's favorite quotes: "Live for the journey, not the destination."
A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.
The subterranean level also speaks to the spirit of the design aesthetic, with handsome wood tones and industrial finishes to complement the homeowner's showcase collection of vintage cars. Here, a small study sits alongside a neon-lit Porsche roadster.
Perhaps the structure’s most impressive feature is a wall-mounted BMW M1 hanging in the basement—a carefully completed job that securely bolted the engineless sports car to the wall. A custom lift carries vehicles between the structure's three levels.
At the garage, “the material is the same cladding as the addition and the back of the house— Hardie Boards were applied in a totally random pattern, with the intent to paint the surface,” says Radutny. “When it was done, I was pleasantly surprised with the accidental outcome and suggested for it to be left as is. The result was rather beautiful, echoing a sense of movement as the foreground to the Elevated Train above. So, they left it, as another art wall.”
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
The bronze polycarbonate cladding at the rear of the garage of Cove Site Works carries around at the clerestory level.
The garage—a clean and well-lit space with an epoxy floor—takes inspiration from Formula One pits. It can accommodate 10 cars—eight on four two-car stackers, plus spaces for the family car and a racing car.
One family in Seattle, Washington, looked past a sloping landscape and saw the opportunity to build their dream home. Resembling a modern-day metal treehouse, the Hale and Edmonds residence is nestled within the edges of a wooded park. The house’s exterior of paneled grey is perfectly balanced against the accent of the orange frame, proving that there’s a chance for subtlety with the bright color.
The pergola on the "promenade" entrance to the upper level residence frames views of the city and hints at the expansive balcony through which the home is entered.
The “promenade” entrance to the lower level commercial space, which is used as a wine tasting room. The entrance doubles as a parking garage for cars when needed.
The garage at CMV House makes use of a wide range of materials: wood, metal, concrete, and stone.
A new garage is topped with a master suite and clad in James Hardie Scyon Linea boards painted a dark color, Dulux Monument.
The car port shares part of the lower level, providing easy, direct access to the bedrooms.
The entry leads into the garage, which separates the microclimate from the animal quarters. The farm has chickens, cows, pigs, ducks, and dogs to protect the premises from foxes and snakes.
In addition to the 4,000-square-foot home, there is also a new guest house and garage with a shared porch that continues the material palette and design language established at the main house.
The recycled Quonset hut elements can be seen in the carport’s curved roof, which hangs from steel beams.
"The irreverent meets the sublime in this animated short film that follows an all-star automotive cast from around the world," Labrooy says of his newest work, The Future Ain't the Same as it Used to Be. "Elegant British classics mix with inflatable German autos and chopped up American metal."
The wood-paneled garage is currently set up as a home gym and a play area.
RaceDeck Garage Flooring is engineered to turn your garage into a showplace while withstanding even the toughest garage environments. Transform your garage in hours with RaceDeck’s patented garage tile system.
The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.
Claude shares: "We loved this studio conversion. We added a black grid garage door so the owner could use it as a garage if they wanted, but also added a brand new HVAC system and polished concrete floors so it could be used as a studio space if needed."
Christopher, known professionally as Flore, surveys a painting in his garage turned studio.
A cedar clad garage door.
Interior of attached garage with car charging stations built in.
While the idea of a motorcycle shed might not initially scream "elegant she shed," there's a lot to love in this shed by Drop Structures. The exterior lighting gives the building a presence at night, and the mixing of natural wood, a white door, and darker cladding make for simple but modern exterior.
In a nod to the local vernacular, the palapa-style roof is covered in dried palm leaves. The thatched roof cover also helps deflect solar heat gain and aid in thermal insulation.
