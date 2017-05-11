Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Garage Garage Conversion Design Photos and Ideas

On a side wall, sleek barn doors open to reveal a storage area for bikes. Stairs near the garage entrance, which features a door from Renlita, lead to a vaulted loft that was originally intended as an exercise room but is now used by Rakesh as an office.
The Baltic birch plywood is offset by matte black handles from Omnia and a polished concrete floor.
Inside the closets are items like the family’s ski equipment, neatly arranged and always at the ready.
An eight-foot sliding ladder provides access to upper cabinets in the garage of a carriage house in Northwestern Connecticut designed by architect Aya Maceda for Rakesh and Amanda Wilson.
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.
Claude shares: "We loved this studio conversion. We added a black grid garage door so the owner could use it as a garage if they wanted, but also added a brand new HVAC system and polished concrete floors so it could be used as a studio space if needed."
Christopher, known professionally as Flore, surveys a painting in his garage turned studio.
IF House - Photo 13
Carstensen painted the body and exterior trim on the garage the same color, in order to "make the house look slightly more modern, without losing character," he said. The color is a discontinued shade, called Evening Canyon, from Behr, that he had mixed at Home Depot. "I tried so many before landing on this one," he said. "This one ended up being my favorite, because it maintains a nice warm tone all throughout the day. Others would end up either looking too cool (almost navy blue) in direct sunlight, or just look brown."
The new dividing wall was sheathed in sanded pine plywood and includes a door for easy access to the other side of the garage.
The property has a discreet, wooden door garage.
When not in use during winter, the tub is hidden from the home’s view. The entrance has a sheltered overhang for car parking.
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
When Libby May and Eoghan Mahony purchased a 1950s post-and-beam house in Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Canyon, they envisioned someday transforming the garage and adjoining workshop into livable space, with an office for each of them and a family room they could share with their sons, Wes, 14, and Duncan, 10.
Designed by Jagoda, the door swings open to fit in front of a bookshelf.
"The property does not have a conventional backyard, so the pool is a place where the adults can get some exercise, and the two young children can play. From here, the evening sun streams through the slide-fold doors, creating a lovely ambiance," Schaer explains.
Original elements such as the curved glass windows, added in the 1930s, remain, as does the original parquet floor.
Pendant lamps by Moooi are suspended from the double-height ceiling.
When you first approach the loft, you can choose to enter through a simple door, or through the garage door that slides back completely. This reveals the main workshop floor that has its own bathroom and painted concrete floors.
The ceiling features pin lights that effortlessly blend within the folded surfaces to make the studio feel as spacious as possible.
Writing on the walls is encouraged by the magnetic slate chalkboard from Claridge Products. The Phoenix table by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso does double duty as a play table or a coffee table, depending upon who’s in residence. The Tulips felt rug is from Peace Industry, and was made in a fair-trade workshop in Iran. The casework is constructed of anigre wood.
The view from the kitchen looks across the courtyard into the playroom. The Stones stools are by Maya Lin for Knoll; the kid-friendly Teflon-coated Cybele fabric curtain is by Jack Lenor Larsen.
To reference the original structure and to offer privacy, Grizzle left two of the shingled walls standing. The building, accessed by a cedar deck, opens to its surroundings via a sliding glass wall by Fleetwood and a bifold steel-and-glass garage door from Wilson Doors.
Light cascades into the living room through a row of six insulated timber windows on the south wall. The north wall flares out to create what Schaer calls a sunset scoop. “It grabs the late afternoon and evening sun and brings it deep into the space,” he explains.
Landscape designer Jay Griffith recreated the area between the house and the studio.
The Langs use an outbuilding as a rec room of sorts. "We call that the Grace Studio," Lang says. "It's designed so a car can pull in there, but we use it as more of a rec room and work space."
After a tree falls in Santa Monica, a garage is reborn as a 600-square-foot family gathering spot.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
Awkwardly shaped and saddled with a run-down garage, the backyard posed a challenge. Since the city wouldn’t allow for the removal of the garage, Wendi and Lukas decided to convert it into additional living space.